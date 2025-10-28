Bevacizumab: Clinical Overview, Key Companies, Therapeutic Insights, Treatment Strategies, And Pipeline Analysis Hoffmann-La Roche, PTC Therapeutics, Annexon, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Neuvivo, BPG B

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Bevacizumab Clinical Trials"DelveInsight's,"Bevacizumab – Biosimilar Insight, 2025," report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ marketed and pipeline drugs in Bevacizumab Biosimilars landscape.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that over 25 leading companies are actively engaged in developing more than 30 Bevacizumab-based treatment therapies within the current pipeline.

Bevacizumab Overview:

Bevacizumab, commercially known as Avastin, is an approved biologic therapy used to treat various cancers and select eye disorders. Research has demonstrated that vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) plays a vital role in cancer cell proliferation, survival, and metastasis. VEGF drives angiogenesis (formation of new blood vessels), lymphangiogenesis, and overall tumor progression-making it a prime therapeutic target in oncology.

Among VEGF isoforms, VEGF-A is the most potent, stimulating endothelial cell growth and migration to promote new blood vessel formation. In many cancers, overexpression of VEGF correlates with increased vascularization, heightened tumor aggressiveness, and poorer patient prognosis.

The FDA's 2004 approval of bevacizumab as the first anti-angiogenic therapy represented a major milestone in cancer treatment, shifting the paradigm from traditional chemotherapy to precision-based biologics. Bevacizumab is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to VEGF-A, preventing its interaction with VEGFR-1 and VEGFR-2 receptors on endothelial cells. This blockade disrupts VEGF-mediated signaling, inhibits angiogenesis, and effectively starves tumors of their blood supply-slowing both growth and metastasis.

"Bevacizumab Pipeline Insight 2025" report provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Bevacizumab Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Bevacizumab Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Bevacizumab pipeline report highlights a dynamic landscape with 25+ active companies advancing the development of 30+ investigational therapies targeting Bevacizumab.

On April 10, 2025, the FDA approved Jobevne, a biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab), developed by Biocon Biologics-marking another milestone in the biosimilar space.

Leading players such as Amgen/Allergan, Bio-Thera Solutions, Biocad, Biocon/Mylan, BioIntegrator, BioXpress Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celltrion, Centus Biotherapeutics, Coherus BioSciences, Daiichi Sankyo/Amgen, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Gene Techno Science, Genor Biopharma, Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Kashiv BioSciences, Laboratorio Elea, mAbxience S.A., Mycenax Biotech, Outlook Therapeutics, Pfizer, R-Pharm, Reliance Life Sciences, Samsung Bioepis, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Tanvex Biopharma, Zhejiang Teruisi Pharmaceutical, Zydus Cadila, and others are actively working to enhance the Bevacizumab treatment landscape. Notable candidates in various development stages include Mvasi (Amgen), Bryxta (Zydus), HD204 (Prestige BioPharma), GB 222 (Genor Biopharma), among others.

Bevacizumab Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Bevacizumab Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Bevacizumab treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Bevacizumab market.

Bevacizumab Marketed Drugs

Mvasi – Amgen

Mvasi, a VEGF inhibitor and biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab), was the first cancer biosimilar to gain approval from the U.S. FDA. It is indicated for the treatment of multiple cancer types. Similar to Avastin, Mvasi works by targeting and blocking VEGF, thereby inhibiting tumor angiogenesis and restricting cancer growth.

Bryxta – Zydus

Bryxta is a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody consisting of 1,337 amino acids, produced in Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cells. It exerts its therapeutic effect by binding to VEGF and blocking its interaction with VEGF receptors-VEGFR-1 (Flt-1) and VEGFR-2 (KDR)-on endothelial cells. This action disrupts existing tumor vasculature and prevents the formation of new blood vessels, ultimately inhibiting tumor progression.

Bevacizumab Emerging Drugs

HD204 – Prestige Biopharma

HD204 is a biosimilar to Avastin® (bevacizumab), a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody that inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to suppress angiogenesis-the process by which new blood vessels form to support tumor growth. By blocking VEGF, HD204 reduces the tumor's access to oxygen and nutrients. The drug is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial (SAMSON-II) for several cancer types, including metastatic colorectal cancer, advanced non-small-cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, cervical cancer, and other epithelial malignancies. Results from the Phase I SAMSON-I trial demonstrated that HD204 exhibited comparable pharmacokinetics, safety, and immunogenicity to Avastin®.

EG12021 – EirGenix

EG12021 is a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate under development by EirGenix. Currently in the preclinical stage, it is engineered to bind to vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and block angiogenesis, a key process that supports tumor growth and metastasis. The therapy aims to provide a cost-effective alternative to Avastin® for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Bevacizumab Companies

Approximately 25 or more major companies are actively engaged in developing therapies targeting Bevacizumab.

DelveInsight's report covers around 75+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Bevacizumab pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Bevacizumab Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Bevacizumab Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Bevacizumab Assessment by Product Type

. Bevacizumab By Stage

. Bevacizumab Assessment by Route of Administration

. Bevacizumab Assessment by Molecule Type

