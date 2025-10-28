Comfi-Kare CPR Stuns Maryland With Major Regional Expansion

SILVER SPRING, MD - October 28, 2025 - In a major move that's gaining statewide attention, Comfi-Kare CPR, Maryland's trusted name in CPR and emergency response training, has announced a bold regional expansion into Frederick and Gaithersburg.

What began in Silver Spring as a local mission to teach essential life-saving skills has evolved into a statewide movement dedicated to preparing thousands more Marylanders to respond confidently in emergencies. This expansion signals a new era for Comfi-Kare CPR-one focused on access, quality instruction, and rapid training availability across communities.

Each new training site features certified instructors, state-of-the-art simulation equipment, and flexible scheduling designed to meet the growing demand for certified responders in workplaces, schools, and public facilities. As safety preparedness becomes a priority across industries, Comfi-Kare CPR in Maryland arrives at a crucial moment for community health and readiness.

Comfi-Kare CPR now offers CPR courses for both first-time learners and renewals, giving participants the chance to complete certification in just a few hours during the week or on weekends. The flexible scheduling allows working professionals, students, and families to receive high-quality instruction without disrupting their routines.

Comfi-Kare CPR is certified by the American Heart Association (AHA) to teach ACLS, BLS, PALS, and CPR.

“This expansion represents our deep commitment to Maryland families, businesses, and first responders,” said a spokesperson for Comfi-Kare CPR.“We're not only teaching CPR-we're helping build confidence, courage, and compassion in moments that matter most.”

This milestone solidifies Comfi-Kare's standing as one of Maryland's most active emergency preparedness organizations. The company remains dedicated to its core mission: empowering every citizen with the knowledge and confidence to act when seconds count.

About Comfi-Kare CPR

Founded in Silver Spring, Maryland, Comfi-Kare CPR is a leading provider of CPR, AED, and first-aid certification programs. Its certified trainers deliver hands-on instruction to individuals, businesses, and organizations seeking to strengthen life-saving readiness across the state.