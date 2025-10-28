Dr. Rae Johnson Launches Kreative To Redefine Leadership Through Mindfulness And Cultural Healing

MENAFN - GetNews) As workplaces grapple with burnout, distrust, and emotional fatigue, Dr. Raechelle Johnson's Kreative LLC is leading a new kind of transformation - one rooted in mindfulness, empathy, and cultural healing

Baltimore, Maryland - Born from a vision to restore humanity at the heart of leadership, Kreative LLC empowers organizations to rebuild trust, heal toxic cultures, and elevate the human experience at work. Founded by Dr. (h.c.) Raechelle“Rae” Johnson, the Baltimore-based firm is on a mission to revolutionize the way leaders lead.







With nearly three decades of experience coaching Fortune 500 executives and facilitating cultural turnarounds across industries, Dr. Rae bridges the science of strategy with the soul of leadership. As a mindful leadership strategist and culture architect, Dr. Rae guides executives and organizations through the often-overlooked emotional and cultural dimensions of leadership - helping them cultivate clarity, confidence, and calm in high-pressure environments.

In a business era defined by burnout, disengagement, and cultural disconnection, Kreative's work offers a needed recalibration. The company's approach blends research-backed strategy with soulful insight, creating spaces where trust can be rebuilt and human potential can thrive.

Through bespoke leadership programs, executive coaching, and culture design frameworks, Dr. Rae helps organizations confront toxic patterns and replace them with empathy-driven systems of success. Her work is particularly resonant for women and emerging leaders reclaiming their power, presence, and purpose amid shifting workplace dynamics.

As organizations worldwide rethink what it means to lead, Kreative is redefining success-not by metrics alone, but by meaning. Its mindful approach invites leaders to replace control with connection, burnout with balance, and performance pressure with purposeful clarity.

“Kreative is more than a company-it's a movement,” says Dr. Rae.“We help leaders and organizations reconnect with their humanity, transforming clarity, confidence, and calm into sustainable cultures of trust and excellence.”

Dr. Rae's message is clear: the future of leadership is an inside job-how we lead begins with who we are.

About Kreative

Kreative is a leadership development and cultural transformation firm founded by Dr. (h.c.) Raechelle“Rae” Johnson. Specializing in mindful leadership strategy and organizational healing, Kreative helps executives and teams create environments rooted in trust, emotional intelligence, and authenticity.

Through coaching, consulting, and culture design, Kreative bridges the gap between human well-being and business performance, empowering leaders to lead with greater awareness, purpose, and impact.