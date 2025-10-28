Kevin Schewe's“Bad Love Strikes” Wins Dual Awards At The 2025 Yeti Film Festival In Reykjavik, Iceland

MENAFN - GetNews)The excitement builds for Dr. Kevin Schewe and the Bad Love Gang! Out of 1,249 submissions, "Bad Love Strikes" has achieved a DUAL VICTORY at the prestigious,, capturing both Best Feature Screenplay and Best Action/Sci-Fi Screenplay awards.







Fresh off its Grand Prize win for Best Feature Screenplay at the IMDb-qualified Tokyo International CINEVERSE Screenplay Awards, "Bad Love Strikes" has reached another milestone for the franchise. This new honor shows the series is ready to make a big impact in 2026.

Dr. Schewe said, "Winning in Reykjavik is a dream come true. The Bad Love Gang and I are thrilled by these awards and grateful for the recognition from Iceland. Thank you, YFF, for honoring our story and characters."

"The Bad Love Gang turned Reykjavik into Wreck-ya-vik with a story so warm, even the Yeti melted a little," said Schewe.

With hundreds of screenplay awards since its debut in 2023, the franchise continues to set the international circuit ablaze. Recent accolades include Grand Prize for Best TV Script at the Marina Del Rey Film Festival, Best Twist Ending at Cannes Script Festival, Best Historical Screenplay at Cambridge Script Festival, and multiple honors from FilmNest International, Cannes World Film Festival, Madrid Arthouse, Rome International Movie Awards, New York International Film Awards, and The Los Angeles Movie Awards.

"This internationally acclaimed franchise is ready to rock and roll onto the big screen-2025 is the year to come alive!" Dr. Schewe celebrates.

Whether you're a history aficionado, a time-travel buff, a sci-fi lover, or just in need of a fun book series, to cheer you up, the Bad Love Book series is the adventure you've been waiting for.

"Skillful writing (both historical and fantastical), a zesty sense of humor, an appreciation for pop culture, and the ability to create memorably entertaining characters combine to make this an immensely impressive novel-and experience! Very highly recommended."

Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Reviewer, 5-Stars







About Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO:

Dr. Kevin Schewe is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for over 39 years. Join 100K followers of Schewe on Instagram @realkevinschewe and discover all of his books at KevinSchewe.