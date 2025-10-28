403
Category 5 Hurricane Hits Jamaica, Causes Havoc - Ctr.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- The extremely dangerous category 5 Melissa is crossing Western Jamaica, with catastrophic winds, flash flooding, and storm surge occurring on the Island.
According to the US National Hurricane Center, the eye of Hurricane Melissa was located over western Jamaica near latitude 18.2 North, longitude 78.0 West.
Melissa is moving toward the north-northeast near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected later today, followed by a faster northeastward motion on Wednesday and Thursday, noted the Center. On the forecast track, the core of Melissa will cross western Jamaica during the next few hours and then move back into the Caribbean Sea. After that, the center is expected to move across southeastern Cuba early Wednesday morning, and move across the southeastern or central Bahamas later on Wednesday, it added. (end)
