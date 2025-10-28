Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
|Nominee
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|John Albright
|11,665,770
|91.70%
|1,056,302
|8.30%
|Scott Michael O'Neil
|12,460,190
|97.94%
|261,882
|2.06%
|Thomas Hearne
|12,219,980
|96.05%
|502,092
|3.95%
|John Zorbas
|11,773,328
|92.54%
|948,744
|7.46%
|Sara Slane
|12,040,309
|94.64%
|681,763
|5.36%
|Jordan Gnat
|11,938,264
|93.84%
|783,808
|6.16%
The shareholders also: (1) voted in favour of setting the number of directors at six; (2) approved the appointment of RSM Canada LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor; and (3) voted in favour of the Issuance Resolution (as such term is defined in the Circular). Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:
|Outcome of Vote
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Withheld/Against
|%
|Number of Directors
|Carried
|37,367,246
|88.76%
|4,729,576
|11.24%
|Appointment of Auditors
|Carried
|41,875,489
|99.47%
|221,333
|0.53%
|Issuance Resolution
|Carried
|12,174,502
|95.70%
|547,570
|4.30%
About Enthusiast Gaming
Enthusiast Gaming builds tools, platforms, and experiences that make every moment of play more meaningful. Its portfolio of owned and operated digital properties includes some of the most recognizable names in gaming, such as U.GG, Icy-Veins, TheSimsResource, PocketGamer, Addicting Games, and Fantasy Football Scout, as well as the global B2B event series PocketGamer Connects. Through these assets, Enthusiast Gaming generates revenue from programmatic advertising, subscriptions, and events, and is focused on expanding its owned IP and deepening direct engagement with its audience.
