Trusted San Jose Design-Build Remodeling Firm Nailed It Builders Announces Expansion of Remodeling Services in San Jose and the Greater Bay Area

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nailed It Builders Strengthens Its Position as a Trusted Design-Build Remodeling Firm in San Jose and the Greater Bay Area

San Jose, California, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nailed It Builders, a licensed and insured design-build general contracting firm based in Santa Clara, today announced the expansion of its remodeling services throughout San Jose and the Greater Bay Area. With a focus on quality, transparency, and a one-stop approach to remodeling, the company has earned growing recognition across San Jose, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Los Gatos, and Saratoga for delivering projects that balance modern design with superior craftsmanship.









Nailed It Builders at work

As demand for home renovations continues to rise in Silicon Valley's competitive housing market, Nailed It Builders stands out as a full-service design-build company that manages every stage of construction from concept, 3D design, and permits to final finishes. This comprehensive method streamlines communication and ensures a consistent quality standard, creating a stress-free experience for homeowners investing in their properties.

A Design-Build Partner for San Jose Homeowners

San Jose remains one of the most active remodeling markets in Northern California, with homeowners increasingly seeking full home renovations, kitchen upgrades, and ADU conversions to enhance functionality and property value. Nailed It Builders leads this trend by offering complete home remodeling services that transform spaces without the usual complications of coordinating multiple contractors.

“Our design-build model allows homeowners to work with one dedicated team from start to finish,” said a company spokesperson.“It eliminates the gaps between designers, builders, and project managers, saving time, reducing stress, and ensuring the finished result matches the original vision.”

From kitchen and bathroom remodels to garage conversions and ADUs, the firm's tailored solutions are designed to maximize each home's comfort, beauty, and long-term value.

Quality, Transparency, and Precision in Every Project

At the heart of Nailed It Builders' success is its commitment to honesty and craftsmanship. Each renovation begins with a detailed consultation to understand the client's goals and lifestyle, followed by professional 3D design renderings that bring concepts to life before construction begins. The team's focus on open communication, realistic timelines, and cost transparency has earned it a strong reputation among Bay Area homeowners who value reliability and detail-oriented service.

Whether transforming a kitchen in Sunnyvale, building a luxury bathroom suite in Palo Alto, or adding a modern ADU in Santa Clara, Nailed It Builders delivers with precision and care. The company's motto,“Building dreams one nail at a time,” reflects a work ethic grounded in integrity and long-term client satisfaction.

Licensed Expertise Across the Bay Area

Nailed It Builders operates from its office at 3501 Thomas Road, Unit 1, Santa Clara, CA 95054, serving the heart of the South Bay and surrounding cities. The company's experienced team brings more than a decade of combined expertise in residential design, construction management, and home remodeling.

Their comprehensive services include:



Kitchen Remodeling - Custom cabinetry, countertops, backsplash installation, and full layout redesigns.



Bathroom Renovation - Luxury tile work, modern fixtures, and space-saving solutions for comfort and style.



ADU and Garage Conversions - Fully permitted accessory dwelling units designed for extended family or rental use.



Full Home Renovation - Structural updates, interior and exterior remodeling, and open-concept transformations.

Outdoor Living and Hardscape - Patios, decks, pergolas, outdoor kitchens, and landscape design for functional outdoor spaces.



Every project is completed by licensed professionals who follow local building codes, obtain proper permits, and maintain strict quality standards.

Serving Affluent and Emerging Neighborhoods Alike

While San Jose represents the company's primary service hub due to its large homeowner base and active renovation market, Nailed It Builders is also expanding into surrounding high-value communities such as Los Gatos, Los Altos, Saratoga, and Palo Alto areas known for premium properties and architectural distinction. These cities present opportunities for luxury remodels and design-driven projects, aligning with the company's expertise in modern, custom construction.

“Each city in the Bay Area has its own character and style,” the spokesperson added.“Whether we're modernizing a mid-century home in Sunnyvale or restoring a classic residence in Los Altos, our goal is always the same to deliver craftsmanship that reflects the homeowner's vision and enhances the property's long-term value.”

Building Long-Term Trust in Silicon Valley

Through a blend of creative design, professional project management, and meticulous execution, Nailed It Builders has become a go-to name for homeowners seeking reliable, high-quality renovations. The firm's growing portfolio of satisfied clients and positive online reviews reflects its ongoing commitment to excellence in service and results.

Homeowners interested in exploring design possibilities or starting a remodeling project can learn more by visiting .

Visitors can also locate the firm on Google Maps at 3501 Thomas Road, Unit 1, Santa Clara, CA 9505 for consultations and project discussions.

Nailed It Builders

About Nailed It Builders, Inc.



Nailed It Builders is a licensed and insured design-build general contracting firm serving homeowners across San Jose and the greater Bay Area. Specializing in kitchen and bathroom remodeling, ADUs, garage conversions, full home renovations, and outdoor living projects, the company provides complete design-to-construction solutions with a focus on quality, transparency, and client satisfaction.

Media Contact



Joseph Malka

Nailed It Builders, Inc.

3501 Thomas Road, Unit 1

Santa Clara, CA 95054

Phone: (408) 550-1478

Email: ...

Website:







