Kura Oncology To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced it will report third quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, before the U.S. financial markets open. Kura's management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live webcast and archived replay of the event may be accessed on the investor relations section of the Company's website at .

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company's pipeline of small molecule drug candidates is designed to target cancer signaling pathways and address high-need hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Kura is developing ziftomenib, a menin inhibitor targeting certain genetic drivers of acute myeloid leukemias, and continues to pioneer advancements in menin inhibition for acute leukemias and solid tumors and in farnesyl transferase inhibition to address mechanisms of adaptive and innate resistance in the treatment of solid tumors. For additional information, please visit the Kura website at and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investors and media:

Greg Mann

858-987-4046

