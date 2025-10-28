Trump Media Set To Launch Prediction Markets On Truth Social

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In a move that underscores the increasing integration of social media and blockchain technology, Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), co-founded by former U.S. President Donald Trump, announced plans to introduce prediction markets on its social media platform, Truth Social. Partnering with major U.S. crypto exchange Crypto, the platform aims to launch Truth Predict, enabling users to participate in decentralized forecasting within a familiar social environment. This development signals a significant shift towards mainstream adoption of crypto-based prediction markets amid growing global interest in blockchain-powered financial tools.



Leading prediction market platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket face regulatory hurdles in the US. DeFi and prediction markets continue to expand, reflecting the growing influence of blockchain technology in mainstream finance.

Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) revealed plans to incorporate prediction markets into its social media platform, Truth Social. Partnering with Crypto, a prominent U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, TMTG announced the upcoming deployment of Truth Predict, a platform designed to enable users to engage in forecasting events using blockchain technology. The move aims to democratize access to prediction markets, often dominated by global elites, allowing everyday Americans to leverage collective intelligence for making informed decisions.

“For too long, global elites have closely controlled these markets - with Truth Predict, we're democratizing information and empowering everyday Americans to harness the wisdom of the crowd, turning free speech into actionable foresight,” said Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media. The integration coincides with the booming global prediction markets industry, led by entities like Kalshi and Polymarket, which continue to expand their influence.

Since its 2022 launch, Truth Social has amassed roughly 6.3 million users as of January 2025, lagging behind giants like X (formerly Twitter), which boasted around 650 million users at the same time. Despite its smaller size, the platform's move into prediction markets highlights its ambition to diversify and innovate within the social media landscape.

Full US launch expected soon

According to TMTG, the integration of prediction markets will begin with a beta testing phase on Truth Social“in the near future.” Once refined, the platform plans a comprehensive launch of Truth Predict across the United States, opening new avenues for decentralized forecasting and crypto-embedded social engagement.

Source: Crypto

While Truth Predict targets the U.S. market, established players in prediction markets are facing regulatory challenges. Kalshi recently filed a lawsuit against New York's Gaming Commission over a cease and desist order related to sports betting, highlighting ongoing legal complexities in the industry. Meanwhile, Polymarket, which exited the U.S. market in 2022 after a settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over unregistered derivatives trading, is working towards resuming operations.

Since the settlement, the CFTC and the U.S. Department of Justice have eased their stance, reflecting a more permissive environment for crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi). Notably, Donald Trump Jr., former President Trump's son and Trump Organization executive vice president, joined Polymarket's advisory board in August, signaling heightened interest among influential figures in predictive markets and blockchain innovations.

As the industry evolves, the integration of prediction markets into social media platforms like Truth Social could mark a new chapter in the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology, fostering more accessible,透明, and decentralized financial forecasting tools within digital communities.

