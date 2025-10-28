Alphabet's AI Strategy Sets The Stage For A New Era Of Growth

Alphabet is set to announce its third-quarter results this week, with expectations pointing to a mix of steady performance and forward-looking innovation, according to Lale Akoner, Global Market Analyst at eToro.

Digital advertising remains a stronghold for the company, bolstered by AI-powered tools like Performance Max, which help advertisers improve targeting and drive higher conversion rates. Google Cloud is also positioned for another solid quarter, as enterprise demand for AI infrastructure continues to grow.







“Investors will be watching closely not just at what Alphabet has delivered, but at its next moves,” said Lale Akoner.“The company's integration of AI into search is a bold step that could reshape its core business. While this may temporarily affect ad revenue, it opens new avenues for monetisation in the long term.”

Competition from OpenAI and Meta remains intense, and regulatory scrutiny continues, but Alphabet's scale, vast data assets, and leadership in AI infrastructure provide resilience as it navigates the next major shift in online search.

Analysts warn that some short-term volatility may occur around the earnings release, yet Alphabet's long-term prospects remain strong as it positions itself at the forefront of AI-driven transformation.

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have over 38 million registered users from more than 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So, we've created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledg and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.

Disclaimers:

eToro (ME) Limited, is licensed and regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”)'s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA“) as an Authorised Person to conduct the Regulated Activities of (a) Dealing in Investments as Principal (Matched), (b) Arranging Deals in Investments, (c) Providing Custody, (d) Arranging Custody and (e) Managing Assets (under Financial S



ervices Permission Number 220073) under the Financial Services and Market Regulations 2015 (“FSMR”). Its registered office and its principal place of business is at Office 207 and 208, 15th Floor, Al Sarab Tower, ADGM Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (“UAE”).

This communication is for information and education purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice, a personal recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation to buy or sell, any financial instruments. This material has been prepared without considering any particular recipient's investment objectives or financial situation, and has not been prepared in accordance with the legal and regulatory requirements to promote independent research. Any references to past or future performance of a financial instrument, index or a packaged investment product are not, and should not be taken as, a reliable indicator of future results. eToro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the content of this publication.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.