Coinbase And Figment Boost Institutional Staking Access For Greater Crypto Opportunities

In a strategic move to deepen institutional involvement in the blockchain ecosystem, Figment, a leading provider of crypto staking services, has extended its partnership with Coinbase. This collaboration enables Coinbase's institutional clients to stake a wider array of proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrencies directly from Coinbase Custody, highlighting the industry's ongoing shift toward mainstream adoption of blockchain-based assets beyond Ethereum.



Figment's expanded integration with Coinbase unlocks staking for multiple PoS assets, including Solana, Sui, Aptos, and Avalanche.

The partnership has already facilitated over $2 billion in staked assets on Coinbase Prime since its inception in 2023.

The move signals increased institutional interest and confidence in staking as a way to generate yield on digital assets. Recent US regulatory clarity on liquid staking activities is likely to further accelerate DeFi growth and crypto ETF launches.

Institutional investors are increasingly turning to staking as a method to earn passive income on their crypto holdings. Coinbase Prime, a full-service crypto prime brokerage catering to institutional clients with trading, custody, and financing services for more than 440 digital assets, now leverages Figment's infrastructure to offer staking across a broader spectrum of PoS tokens.

Source: Figment

Since launching their collaboration earlier this year, the partnership has enabled over $2 billion in staked assets, demonstrating significant institutional commitment to the PoS landscape. By integrating Figment's staking services, Coinbase Prime offers access to networks like Solana (SOL ), Sui (SUI ), Aptos (APT ), Avalanche (AVAX ), among others, expanding the options for institutional staking.

Staking continues to gain momentum within the broader crypto market, especially as new products like staking-focused ETFs emerge in the United States. Recent launches include the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL), providing direct exposure to Solana staking rewards. Meanwhile, asset managers such as Grayscale plan to offer staking services for their Ethereum and Solana funds, with Grayscale already staking $150 million worth of ETH to facilitate investor yields.

This surge in staking activity coincides with clearer regulatory guidance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Earlier this month, the SEC clarified that certain liquid staking transactions are not securities transactions, easing uncertainty for crypto firms and potentially paving the way for increased adoption of DeFi protocols and the approval of crypto ETFs.

As the regulatory environment stabilizes, the crypto industry expects further acceleration of blockchain innovations, including tokenization and enhanced staking mechanisms-important developments that could reshape how institutional investors participate in the growing cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.