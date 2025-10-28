403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nubank Tops Petrobras: Brazil's Most Valuable Company Is A Fintech
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A Brazilian fintech just leapfrogged the country's oil champion. Nubank's market value has climbed to roughly $77.3 billion, edging past Petrobras at about $74.7 billion and placing Nubank second in Latin America behind MercadoLibre (around $115.7 billion).
The swap reflects a simple, telling shift: investors are paying more for businesses built on software, data, and consumer trust than for those tied to commodity cycles.
As of late October, Nubank's shares are up more than 50% this year; Petrobras is down more than 17% amid oil-price swings and debate over dividends and investment plans.
The story behind the story is adoption at massive scale. Nubank now serves 122.7 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, with an activity rate near 83%.
It reported quarterly net income of $637 million and an adjusted return on equity of about 31%, supported by a loan book near $27.3 billion and deposits around $36.6 billion.
Brazil remains the base-with more than 60% adult penetration-while Mexico has passed 12 million customers and Colombia has roughly 1.4 million active credit cards, around 10% adult penetration.
These are not vanity metrics; they underpin lower costs, faster product rollouts, and a widening moat in day-to-day banking.
Nubank's U.S. Push Marks Latin America's Shift From Rigs to Apps
There is also a frontier. Nubank has applied for a U.S. national bank charter, a process that can take months or even years. If approved, it could serve customers nationwide under federal oversight, but the United States is a crowded market where acquiring users is expensive.
The question now is whether Nubank can extend its growth without compromising credit quality, especially in newer markets, and whether U.S. regulators will grant the license.
For outsiders trying to read Latin America, this crossover matters. It signals a region less beholden to oil booms and more driven by consumer technology that cuts fees, raises transparency, and widens access to credit.
In short: the center of gravity is moving from rigs to apps-and households and small businesses stand to benefit first. All figures above are based on publicly reported company data and widely used market valuations; nothing here is fabricated.
The swap reflects a simple, telling shift: investors are paying more for businesses built on software, data, and consumer trust than for those tied to commodity cycles.
As of late October, Nubank's shares are up more than 50% this year; Petrobras is down more than 17% amid oil-price swings and debate over dividends and investment plans.
The story behind the story is adoption at massive scale. Nubank now serves 122.7 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, with an activity rate near 83%.
It reported quarterly net income of $637 million and an adjusted return on equity of about 31%, supported by a loan book near $27.3 billion and deposits around $36.6 billion.
Brazil remains the base-with more than 60% adult penetration-while Mexico has passed 12 million customers and Colombia has roughly 1.4 million active credit cards, around 10% adult penetration.
These are not vanity metrics; they underpin lower costs, faster product rollouts, and a widening moat in day-to-day banking.
Nubank's U.S. Push Marks Latin America's Shift From Rigs to Apps
There is also a frontier. Nubank has applied for a U.S. national bank charter, a process that can take months or even years. If approved, it could serve customers nationwide under federal oversight, but the United States is a crowded market where acquiring users is expensive.
The question now is whether Nubank can extend its growth without compromising credit quality, especially in newer markets, and whether U.S. regulators will grant the license.
For outsiders trying to read Latin America, this crossover matters. It signals a region less beholden to oil booms and more driven by consumer technology that cuts fees, raises transparency, and widens access to credit.
In short: the center of gravity is moving from rigs to apps-and households and small businesses stand to benefit first. All figures above are based on publicly reported company data and widely used market valuations; nothing here is fabricated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment