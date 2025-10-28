Georgia Teare
- Assistant Professor, Management and Leadership in Kinesiology, Western University
Georgia Teare's research explores youth sport and physical activity from a management perspective to help facilitate quality experiences with sport and related activities. Her current focus is on social impacts (e.g., sport participation, wellbeing) of major sport events, particularly among youth populations. She is interested in how youth engage with major sport events and how to leverage such engagement for social impact. Relatedly, she considers the strategic environments necessary for sport organizations to leverage events and initiatives to achieve their organizational goals. Teare also considers youth sport participation from a value and value co-creation lens to further explore youth sport experiences from the unique perspectives of sport providers, youth, and their parents.Experience
- –present Assistant Professor, Management and Leadership in Kinesiology, Western University
- 2022 University of Ottawa, PhD
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment