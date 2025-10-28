Assistant Professor, Management and Leadership in Kinesiology, Western University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Georgia Teare's research explores youth sport and physical activity from a management perspective to help facilitate quality experiences with sport and related activities. Her current focus is on social impacts (e.g., sport participation, wellbeing) of major sport events, particularly among youth populations. She is interested in how youth engage with major sport events and how to leverage such engagement for social impact. Relatedly, she considers the strategic environments necessary for sport organizations to leverage events and initiatives to achieve their organizational goals. Teare also considers youth sport participation from a value and value co-creation lens to further explore youth sport experiences from the unique perspectives of sport providers, youth, and their parents.

–present Assistant Professor, Management and Leadership in Kinesiology, Western University

2022 University of Ottawa, PhD

ExperienceEducation