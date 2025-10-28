Ugly Potato Day 2026: A Growing Tradition At The Cloverdale Agriplex

MENAFN - GetNews)



Surrey, BC - October 28, 2025 - What began as a small idea at Heppell's Farm in British Columbia has grown into a powerful Canadian tradition. The first Ugly Potato Day started as an on-farm event with only 12 people rescuing misshapen potatoes that stores didn't want for absolutely free. Today, it's become one of Canada's largest food rescue celebrations, uniting families, farmers, and food lovers to fight food waste and feed families in need.

Held every August at the Cloverdale Agriplex, Ugly Potato Day 2026 will continue to shine a light on a massive yet often overlooked problem: millions of pounds of edible food are discarded simply because they look imperfect. Created by Heppell's Farm and powered by food rescue allies like Ten Servings and Odd Bunch Canada, the event proves that“ugly” produce can make a beautiful difference.

A Day of Food, Fun, and Purpose

Each year, visitors take part in hands-on activities that show how food rescue works, from sorting and restocking to sharing produce with local families. This year, 95 amazing volunteers made the day possible with their energy and commitment.

In addition, the 2025 edition welcomed Odd Bunch Canada as the title sponsor, helping expand the event and spread its message across the country. As a result, more Canadians are discovering how saving imperfect produce helps reduce food waste and support communities.

Behind the fun lies a serious issue. Canada wastes more than 11 million tonnes of edible food each year. Moreover, up to 30% of fruits and vegetables are rejected before leaving farms, not because they're bad, but because they look different. Ugly Potato Day shows how small changes in perception can lead to big environmental and social impacts.

Why It Matters

As food insecurity rises across Canada, events like Ugly Potato Day 2026 are more important than ever. What started as a local act of kindness has grown into a movement built on sustainability, compassion, and the belief that food doesn't need to be perfect to make a difference.

Furthermore, the event's growth shows how deeply Canadians care about reducing waste and feeding their neighbours. Each year, more people join! Not just for the fun, but for the purpose.

This August, Ugly Potato Day 2026 returns to the Cloverdale Agriplex. It's more than an event, it's a community movement celebrating imperfection, connection, and hope: one rescued potato at a time. After hosting an additional event in Kelowna this year, Ugly Potato Day is planning to arrive to even more communities across Canada in 2026, spreading the message of food rescue from coast to coast.

Visit or follow @tenservings for event updates, volunteer opportunities, and ways to help fight food waste in Canada, one spud at a time.