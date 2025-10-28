Italy Launches Key Natural Gas Pipeline Project Using LSAW Steel Pipes

MENAFN - GetNews) In 2019, Italy launched an important natural gas pipeline project aimed at enhancing the stability and security of domestic energy supply. The project uses LSAW (Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded) Steel Pipes meeting API 5L GR.B specifications, with a diameter of 28 inches and a total volume of 1,800 tons. As one of Europe's leading energy hubs, this development will not only help meet the growing domestic demand for natural gas but also strengthen energy interconnection with neighboring European countries.

The LSAW steel pipes applied in this project are renowned for their excellent mechanical strength, uniform wall thickness, and high welding quality. These characteristics make them ideal for long-distance, high-pressure pipeline systems and offshore energy infrastructure.

This pipeline initiative marks a significant milestone in Italy's long-term energy strategy. By reinforcing its gas transportation network, Italy aims to secure a more resilient energy supply system and occupy a stronger position in the future European energy market. Once fully operational, the project is expected to provide stable natural gas distribution domestically and improve cross-border energy connectivity across Europe.

The successful application of API 5L GR.B LSAW steel pipes in this Italian gas pipeline project once again highlights the essential role of high-standard tubular products in global energy development. As Europe continues its transition toward cleaner and more efficient energy systems, premium-grade steel pipes will remain a critical foundation for achieving sustainable energy growth.