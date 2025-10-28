J&S Siding: The Perfect Finish For Every Home

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 28, 2025 5:27 am - J&S Siding is a family owned siding company offering siding installation services to the residents of West Michigan. They have experienced and skilled professionals who will complete the job quickly and efficiently...

Siding installation services offered by J&S Siding

J&S Siding provides different types of siding installation services, such as:

New home siding

Constructing a new home is quite exciting but selecting the right siding is also essential. The professionals of J&S Siding are committed to provide individualized service to their clients, thus ensuring that their new construction project receives the attention and quality it deserves.

Their siding installation process for new homes is designed to integrate with the construction timeline of their clients. They will begin the process with an in-depth consultation in order to understand the vision of their clients and select the best materials according to it. Their experienced residential siding installers will create the exterior with superior quality products. They will finish the process with a detailed inspection in order to guarantee total satisfaction.

Commercial siding

The exterior of a commercial building will give the first impression to the clients about a business. The expert team of J&S Siding is committed to provide tailored services which will cater to the unique requirements of commercial buildings. This will give a professional appearance to that business organization, thus enabling it to stand out from others.

The experts of this company will begin the installation process with an initial consultation in order to understand their client's business requirements and property specifications. They will then help them to select the best materials to match their brand image and building structure.

Remodel siding

J&S Siding specializes in providing high quality home siding replacement services which will enhance the appearance and durability of a home. They use the best possible materials for ensuring that the siding is capable of withstanding external forces. From consultation and material selection to installation and final inspection, their expert team is dedicated to provide top quality work, thus ensuring customer satisfaction.

About J&S Siding

J&S Siding serves Grand Rapids, Grand havens, Holland, Kentwood, Saugatuck, Wyoming, Kalamazoo, Portage, Byron Center, Cedar Springs and nearby areas. This company was founded in 1999 by partners Steve Hunderman and Joe Siereveld. They prioritize quality, integrity and customer satisfaction.