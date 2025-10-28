Schramm Logistics Strengthens Its Position As One Of The Leading Freight Forwarders In Navi Mumbai

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 28, 2025 6:00 am - Schramm Logistics, one of the leading freight forwarders in Navi Mumbai, expands its integrated logistics, customs, and warehousing services-reinforcing its position as one of the best logistics companies in India.

Schramm Logistics Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading freight forwarders in Navi Mumbai, announces the expansion and enhancement of its integrated logistics services across India. With a strong reputation for reliability and efficiency, the company continues to serve as a trusted logistics partner for manufacturers, exporters, and traders nationwide.

As one of the best logistics companies in Navi Mumbai, Schramm Logistics offers a complete range of logistics solutions including freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, and EXIM documentation support. Its proximity to Nhava Sheva (JNPT) - India's busiest container port - provides clients with a major logistical advantage, ensuring faster shipment handling and smoother operations.

Comprehensive Freight Forwarding and Logistics Services

Schramm Logistics provides end-to-end freight forwarding solutions across air, sea, and road modes. The company handles full-container loads (FCL), less-than-container loads (LCL), project cargo, and special consignments for clients across industries like engineering, agriculture, FMCG, and automotive.

Its in-house customs clearance (CHA) team manages documentation, HS codes, and compliance for both imports and exports, ensuring seamless coordination with port authorities. Schramm also operates state-of-the-art warehousing facilities near Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and JNPT, offering managed, temporary, and specialized storage options such as HAZ, refer, and SEZ warehouses.

Through its dedicated Export-Import (EXIM) helpdesk, the company supports clients with APEDA, GST, MSME, and IEC documentation, helping them navigate international trade processes with ease.

Technology, Efficiency, and Nationwide Reach

Schramm Logistics continues to invest in digital freight management systems that enhance real-time visibility and operational efficiency. Clients benefit from instant shipment tracking, data-driven decision-making, and automated status updates - ensuring complete transparency from origin to destination.

With offices and associates across Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Tasgaon, and Sambhaji Nagar, the company provides seamless connectivity between manufacturing hubs and major ports, reinforcing its status as one of the best freight forwarders in India.

About Schramm Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

Schramm Logistics Pvt. Ltd. is a leading logistics company in Navi Mumbai, offering complete freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, and EXIM solutions. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Schramm continues to strengthen India's global logistics network and deliver end-to-end supply chain excellence.

