Air India Bus Catches Fire At New Delhi Airport Operations Undisrupted

An Air India bus at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3, not too far away from a parked aircraft, suddenly caught fire on Tuesday. Officials confirmed that no passengers were onboard at the time.

The bus was operated by AI SATS, a ground-handling service provider for Air India, near bay number 32. Firefighters and airport emergency teams swiftly responded to the situation, bringing the blaze under control before it could spread further.

The Delhi Airport said in a post on X, "In a stray incident, a bus operated by one of the Ground handlers caught fire around noon today. Our expert ARFF team on ground immediately swung into action and extinguished the fire within a couple of minutes."

"The bus was stationary and fully vacant at the time of the incident. There were no injuries/casualties. All operations continue to be normal. Safety of our passengers and staff remains paramount to us," they said.