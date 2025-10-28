Look: Sheikh Mohammed Meets Public School Students, Reviews Progress Of Institution

On Tuesday, October 28, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, visited a public school, the Zayed Educational Complex in Al Warqa, and met with children studying there while also evaluating the progress the institution has made.

In a post on X, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that he saw "a public school that perfectly reflects the ongoing development in the educational and pedagogical process".

Recommended For You

The Ruler emphasised that understanding the UAE's vision and directions is part of daily teaching methods, which build each student's character.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He saw that "national identity is part of the school day; sports activities are part of students' quality of life; explaining economic life is part of extracurricular curricula; creativity in reading, writing, and the arts is part of building our students' character".

He appreciated the efforts of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Sheikha Mariam bint Mohammed bin Zayed, by saying that their supervision has "begun to create a significant positive transformation in the education sector".

Under the guidance of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, and Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairperson of the Council, the UAE's education sector has undergone a transformative evolution, developing a pioneering national system that responds to contemporary changes and aligns with future aspirations.

This transformation marks a significant shift from knowledge-based learning to nurturing creative, engaged, and responsible individuals, reflecting the UAE's belief that investing in people is the foundation of sustainable development.

"Our schools today are our future tomorrow, and our students today will be the leaders of our journey in just a few years," the leader finally said, highlighting the role of education in a nation's growth.

The Zayed Educational Complexes project, launched in the 2023–2024 academic year, represents one of the largest national education initiatives. With 11 complexes established across five emirates and a combined capacity of 28,000 students, the project is designed to provide high-quality infrastructure aligned with global standards.