Qatar Condemns Atrocities Committed During Rapid Support Forces Attacks On Al Fashir, Sudan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar condemned the horrific violations committed during the attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the city of Al Fashir, the capital of North Darfur State in the sisterly Republic of Sudan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar's deep concern over the tragic humanitarian situation in Al Fashir, and stresses the urgent need for the Rapid Support Forces to uphold their responsibilities to protect civilians, ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and adhere to international humanitarian law as stipulated in the Jeddah Declaration.

The Ministry reaffirmed Qatar's principled position calling for the resolution of the armed conflict in Sudan through dialoque and peaceful means. It further reiterates Qatar's firm support for the unity, independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Sudan its rejection of any form of interference in Sudan's internal affairs, and its backing for the aspirations of the Sudanese people for peace, development, and prosperity.