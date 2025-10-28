Amazon India Exports Surpass USD 20 Bn Targets USD 80 Bn By 2030

MENAFN - KNN India)Amazon on Monday announced that it has crossed USD 20 billion in exports from India over the last 10 years and is now targeting USD 80 billion by 2030.

Srinidhi Kalvapudi, Head, Amazon Global Selling India, attributed the growth to technological advancement and collaboration with the government.

Launched in 2015, Amazon Global Selling is the ecommerce giant's flagship export programme that enables Indian MSMEs and entrepreneurs to sell their products in international markets.

“As we work towards our USD 80 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports goal by 2030, we're focused on simplifying global selling through technology, innovation, capacity building, and ecosystem partnerships,” said Kalvapudi, according to ET.

The programme has over two lakh Indian exporters, who have collectively sold more than 75 crore products to customers across countries including the US, UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain, among others.

Its total seller base has expanded over 33 per cent in the past year, with Delhi, Mumbai, Thane, Karur, and Jaipur emerging as the top five exporting cities in India, said Kalvapudi.

According to the company, beauty, health and personal care were the fastest-growing export categories in 2024, recording 45 per cent growth, followed by a 44 per cent rise in toy sales. Other leading categories included home, apparel, and furniture.



Per a report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), Indian exports to the US have seen a steep decline of 37.5 per cent after the latter imposed tariffs on most Indian goods.

Regarding the challenging global trade environment, Kalvapudi said that although tariffs are outside the company's control, its focus will remain on factors it can influence and improve.

(KNN Bureau)

