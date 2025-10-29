Pakistan & Bangladesh Agree to Boost Defence Ties

Islamabad- Pakistan and Bangladesh military leaders have agreed to enhance defence cooperation between the two sides, the army here said on Tuesday.

Pakistan's Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who is on an official visit to Bangladesh, met Bangladesh Army chief Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman at Army Headquarters in Dhaka.

During the meeting, both sides appreciated the positive trajectory of expanding defence cooperation between the two countries and agreed to maintain regular exchange visits at various tiers of military leadership, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan military, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The two dignitaries discussed the evolving global and regional security environment and underscored the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Bangladesh,” it said.

It added that their discussions covered areas, including training, joint exercises, and sharing of experiences in counter-terrorism.

Both sides also noted the emerging challenges posed by disruptive and divisive disinformation efforts across multiple platforms, recognising them as a common concern.

They reaffirmed the need to enhance cooperation and joint efforts to effectively counter these threats, the army said.