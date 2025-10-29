Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India, China Hold Military Talks On Eastern Ladakh Situation

India, China Hold Military Talks On Eastern Ladakh Situation


2025-10-29 02:02:52
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File Photo

New Delhi- The Indian and Chinese militaries held a fresh round of high-level military talks focusing on maintaining peace and security along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The Chinese defence ministry stated this on Wednesday.

It said the 23rd round of Corps Commander-level talks were held on the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on the Indian side of the frontier on October 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The two sides engaged in active and in-depth communication on the management of the western section of the China-India border,” it said in a readout.

There is no official word from Indian officials on the meeting.

MENAFN29102025000215011059ID1110263007



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search