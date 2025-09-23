Nitish Kumar Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stones For Projects Worth Rs 1,198.86 Crore In West Champaran

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 23 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 357 development projects worth Rs 1,198.86 crore at the designated site of the Lavkush Eco-Tourism Park in Valmikinagar, West Champaran district.

The projects include the inauguration of 237 schemes worth Rs 197.36 crore, foundation stone laying of 114 schemes worth Rs 586.67 crore and foundation stone laying of six schemes announced during the Pragati Yatra, costing Rs 414.83 crore.

The Chief Minister also inspected the proposed Lavkush Eco-Tourism Park site and later interacted with Jeevika Didis, pensioners, and other beneficiaries of government schemes at the Valmiki Auditorium complex.

After the foundation stone laying ceremony, Nitish Kumar addressed a large gathering in Bettiah, where he grew visibly emotional while recalling his government's development journey in West Champaran.

“You all know how much I love West Champaran. Whenever I begin a tour, I start from here. I have a deep affection for this region. Earlier, people did not venture out here even during the day. When our government came to power, we got rid of the bandits. Today, Champaran has changed, and I am very happy about it,” Nitish Kumar said.

The Chief Minister listed his government's achievements, including the appointment of over 5 lakh teachers, the opening of several medical colleges, free supply of 125 units of electricity, expansion of old age pensions, and creation of employment opportunities for women.

He also underlined that Bihar has the highest representation of women in police forces compared to other states.

Nitish Kumar stressed that his government has worked for all communities-Hindus and Muslims alike-citing measures such as boundary walls for temples and fencing for graveyards.

He accused previous regimes of promoting communal divisions.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the Centre is extending significant support for Bihar's development, and urged workers to applaud the Prime Minister.

The Rs 1,198.86 crore package announced on Tuesday includes Rs 53 crore for the reconstruction of Bettiah Maharaja Stadium, Rs 12.45 crore for Degree College, Madhubani, Rs 77.70 crore for Don Canal Road, Rs 145 crore for Amvaman Power Grid, Rs 73.16 crore for Barwat Sena Pathrighat Road, and Rs 51.54 crore for Lavkush Park, Valmikinagar, along with several other infrastructure and welfare schemes