Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2025: The Innovation-Venture Nexus, Igniting Transformative Success

The annual flagship event, Cyberport Venture Capital Forum (CVCF) 2025, will take place on 6-7 November 2025 at Cyberport. Themed“The Innovation-Venture Nexus: Igniting Transformative Success”, this year's CVCF will unite influential global investors and entrepreneurs to explore the transformative impact of AI on the global venture capital landscape and Hong Kong's unique strengths in blockchain and digital assets. The forum aims to empower start-ups and investors to break through financing and market expansion barriers, seizing new market opportunities.



Dr Rocky Cheng, CEO of Cyberport (second left), Hendrick Sin, Chairman of Cyberport Investors Network (CIN) Steering Group; Co-Founder of CMGE Technology Group Limited; Chairman of China Prosperity Capital (second right), Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of Cyberport (first left) and Fred Ngan, Co-Founder of Bowtie Life Insurance, Cyberport Incubation Programme Alumnus, and a leading virtual insurer in Hong Kong (first right) attended the media briefing.



AI and Web3.0 Nexus: Exploring practical applications and investment prospects of AI, blockchain, and digital assets, with sessions focusing on AI's role in reshaping industries, digital assets in financial systems, and the decentralised innovations driven by Web3.0.

Regional Market Focus: Analysing growth potential, unique innovations and investment advantages in key markets through dedicated panel discussions. Web3.0 and Digital Assets: Highlighting Hong Kong's development as a digital asset hub, covering virtual asset regulatory frameworks, Real-World Assets (RWA) tokenisation, and the commercialisation of Decentralised Finance (DeFi) and Web3.0 gaming.