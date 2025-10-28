Rockbreaks Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Confirms Merrill Crowe Circuit As Optimal Processing Path At Montauban Gold-Silver Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) reported that metallurgical work at its fully permitted Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec has validated the Company's processing strategy for all site feedstock, including railway tailings, confirming the Merrill Crowe closed circuit as the optimal processing path. Gravity separation tests showed concentrate grades were insufficient for direct gold and silver pouring, leading to confirmation that all material will be processed through the Merrill Crowe system during the final construction phase. The results, supervised by Edmond St-Jean, P.Eng., and analyzed by ALS Global in Val-d'Or, de-risk equipment procurement and support ongoing mill construction, which is ahead of schedule. ESGold also noted continued infrastructure expansion, including the gold room and laboratory, and completion of advanced 3D geological modeling to guide an expanded exploration program.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is a fully permitted, preproduction resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

