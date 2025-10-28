403
Amir Meets ABU Board Chairman
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Tuesday at his Amiri Diwan office with Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the American University of Beirut (AUB) Abdo George Kadifa, and his accompanying delegation, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they exchanged talks on a number of topics of mutual interest and ways to enhance and develop them, particularly those related to academic, research, educational, and community service fields.
HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, along with a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers and senior officials attended the meeting.
The meeting was also attended by President of the AUB Dr. Fadlo Khuri and a number of AUB's senior officials.
