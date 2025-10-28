Vidya Malavade Reveals Yoga Is All About Being 'Fully Present'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Vidya Malavade believes yoga is all about being 'fully present' in the moment.

The 'Chak De! India' actress took to her official IG and posted a video of her recent yoga session.

She was seen practising the 'Fall and Rise' pose in the clip where she revealed that she fell twice while doing the asana and got it right only on the third try.

Sharing how everyday is unique, she wrote, "This practice is truly humbling after decades of acing this tradition... today I fell...twice over! Sure we aced it on the third go. Everyday is different.. Body mind feels differently and as long as there is no ego, falling or rising all is well (sic)."

The post further included the caption, "My practice is my Guru.. my lifeline..And it is truly humbling...Progressing or regressing.. it's all about coming back on my mat and being fully present (evil eye emoji) was wonderful to practice with fellow Yogi @jayseaswell at @theglustudio. (sic)."

Vidya loves to share her journey of well-being with her Insta Family.

Back in September, she shared her shower affirmation to ward off negative energy.

Vidya disclosed that she has not used soap on her skin for the last decade, yet her skin feels as soft as ever.

Her ritual includes getting your skin wet, taking a spoonful of salt, and adding a few drops of water. Next, apply the paste to your entire skin. After that, step out of the shower for 30 seconds and say the affirmation.

"Thank you for taking away any intentional and unintentional Nazar coming towards me and mine...And anything that doesn't serve me!"

Once done, step into the shower again and visualise the water washing the salt along with aches, pains, worries, anxiety, anger, etc going down the drain.

Vidya advised doing this every month for 10 days straight and then taking a break, as salt can lead to dry skin.