The Simple Portrait {Project} A Cincinnati Exclusive Portrait Event Running NOV 5-DEC 8

The Simple Portrait Project (TSPp ) is an annual photography event that blends fine-art portraiture with a warm, accessible experience for families and couples. Founded in 2008 in lower Price HIll. TSPp at its core is a built on a simple belief: creativity cannot exist without limitations. With just 20 minutes, a single light, and a distinctive simple background, each session becomes unique and timeless. Our goal? For you to leave not only thrilled about the images we created, but even more excited about who you are. Every portrait is an act of trust, collaboration, and a little vulnerability-and that's what makes it extraordinary.

Every November TSPp transforms a Cincinnati studio space into a welcoming set where personality, connection, and story can take center stage. Each session is designed to be quick, relaxed, and authentic-resulting in timeless portraits families will cherish for generations. Over the years, The Simple Portrait Project has grown into a beloved seasonal tradition for 1000's of families in the Cincinnati area.

At TSPp, we believe that a portrait is a reminder to our future selves that we are made for love and belonging. The people beside you are there for a reason. If together we can capture even one sliver of that truth-one moment that elevates the beauty of everyone present-then we've made a portrait. TSPp is a chance to fight for family, to mark your moment, and to put a stake in the ground of acknowledging what, and who, matters most.

Generations will thank you for it.

Why Sign up?

Limited-Time Offering: TSPp only run for 5 weeks and is over 70% sold out

There is no other portrait experience like this... anywhere.

Sessions are quick: 20 minutes + on the spot image selection with an editor (perfect even with small attention spans and busy schedules)

A full service portrait experience that allows you to select and receive ready-to-print images the same day.

Full service hospitality including refreshments and good vibes.

“I told my husband that he'd be way in the 'win-zone' if it was the only gift he gave me every year.”- Grace Saunders- Art Director/MOM

Sign Up Now – Limited Spots Available

In its 18th year, the Simple Portrait Project has grown a cult following and evolved to make space for even more families over more days throughout the month of November only. But space is limited, so don't miss out-spots are filling fast and selling out!

Sign up today at and take the first step toward a portrait experience your whole family will love and never forget (but let's be honest, the kids come for the juice boxes and goldfish).

