EHRDC Signs Mou With AECOM To Advance Emiratisation In Engineering Consultancy And Urban Planning

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AECOM, a global leader in engineering consultancy, planning and infrastructure. The agreement seeks to strengthen Emiratisation in strategic sectors such as engineering consultancy, urban planning and project management – key drivers of the UAE's sustainable urban and developmental growth.

The MoU was signed by Abdulaziz Al Falahi, General Supervisor of Recruitment Operations at the Council, and Alejandro Garcia Vinagre, Vice President, Human Resources at AECOM, in the presence of Ahmed Taleb, Senior director of human resource and support at Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, in addition to various senior officials and experts from both organisations.

Under the agreement, Emirati talent will gain access to advanced training and qualification programs focused on engineering and knowledge-based skills linked to the design, implementation and management of important infrastructure projects. Furthermore, it will offer young Emiratis exposure to the current global best practices in engineering and infrastructure and will have direct employment pathways in strategic national projects, reinforcing their role as active contributors towards sustainable urban development.

Abdulaziz Al Falahi said:“This MoU reflects a transformative step towards fostering Emiratisation in various key sectors. Our collaboration with AECOM not only creates job opportunities but also equips our youth with world-class expertise. It empowers them to be pivotal contributors in shaping the future of infrastructure and urban development while highlighting our commitment to embrace global best practices in human capital development. Moreover, these efforts are aligned with Dubai's vision for a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.”

Alejandro Garcia Vinagre, said:“It's an honour to be recognised as a strategic partner in advancing Emiratisation alongside the government. We are laying the foundation for meaningful collaboration that supports national priorities and empowers people through valuable careers. Our opportunities transfer our global capability and local knowledge to Emirati talent, enabling them to lead the exciting future of infrastructure and community evolution. By nurturing the next generation of Emirati leaders, we are helping to shape industry standards and ensure the Emirati voice is at the heart of every local project. As the UAE continues to transform, AECOM is proud to be part of this journey and contribute to the growth of this great nation.”

This collaboration highlights EHRDC's dedication to designing forward-looking qualification programs in line with government initiatives that empower national talent and cement the UAE's position as a pioneering global hub for attracting and developing the minds that will lead tomorrow's projects. Furthermore, it serves as a model of effective institutional partnerships that gather national organisations and leading global entities, building an ideal work environment that ensures the sustained participation of UAE nationals in the country's economy.

The collaboration also marks a key step in creating an integrated network of expertise and talent pool capable of further reinforcing Dubai's position as a regional and international leader in urban planning and engineering. It acts as a catalyst for the emirate's sustainable development journey, aligning with the wise leadership's directives and in support of the country's broader economic and social goals.