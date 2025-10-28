WACA To Honor CFR With International Service Award, Special Conversation With Chris Wallace At National Conference

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The World Affairs Councils of America (WACA) will present the International Service Award to the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) at its 2025 National Conference, taking place November 19–21 at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Washington, D.C. The award will recognize CFR's exceptional leadership in advancing global understanding and international dialogue.

The highest recognition bestowed by WACA, the International Service Award recognizes achievements in strengthening international cooperation and understanding in furthering peace, humanitarian awareness, human rights, social justice, and world prosperity. Through their actions, the awardees have made a positive impact in alleviating the human condition and demonstrated the value of dedicated public service to future generations.

The award presentation will take place during the Opening Dinner on Wednesday, November 19, and feature a special conversation between American broadcast journalist Chris Wallace and Ambassador Michael Froman, President of CFR. The conversation will offer attendees a unique perspective on the evolving role of global institutions in the modern international order.

“For more than a century, the Council on Foreign Relations, through its expertise, publications, and initiatives, has shaped U.S. engagement with a changing world and informed how Americans understand global affairs,” said Matthew Hughes, President and CEO of WACA.“We are proud to recognize this foundational and celebrated institution, whose work continues to guide policymakers, scholars, and citizens alike.”

This year's conference, centered on the theme The World, On Balance, will bring together distinguished voices in foreign policy, business, media, and academia including notable intellectuals such as author Edward Luce, The Wall Street Journal Columnist Walter Russell Mead, and CNN Anchor and Chief National Security Analyst, Jim Sciutto. Over three days, more than 250 participants from WACA's national network will engage in high-level plenary sessions, interactive panels, and networking events.

“Amid significant shifts in the international landscape, the Council on Foreign Relations is committed to informing U.S. engagement with the world and to providing the American public with independent, fact-based nonpartisan foreign policy research and analysis of the highest quality,” said Michael Froman, President of CFR.“We are grateful to WACA for their recognition and for their continued support.”

The 2025 National Conference will also offer offsite visits to think tanks and embassies, while simultaneously engaging young leaders through the WACA Student Scholars Program. This competitive initiative selects 25 outstanding undergraduates from across the country to attend the conference at minimal cost, thanks to the generous support of the Malú and Carlos Alvarez Family.

For more information and to register for the WACA 2025 National Conference, please visit 2025-national-conference/.



About the World Affairs Councils of America

The World Affairs Councils of America (WACA) supports, strengthens, and represents a national network of 90 nonpartisan organizations working to deepen their communities' global perspective.