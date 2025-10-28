Russian Drone Attacks Civilian Vehicle In Sumy Region, Driver Injured
According to the investigation, on October 28 at around 10:20, Russian forces targeted a civilian vehicle in the Esman community, Shostka district.
"The 54-year-old driver was injured. The vehicle burned down," the prosecutor's office stated.Read also: Russian forces strike infrastructure facility in Sumy region
A pre-trial investigation is underway on the grounds of war crimes (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Law enforcement authorities are documenting the aftermath of the attack.
Photo: Ukrainian Health Ministry
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment