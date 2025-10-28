Russian Drone Attacks Civilian Vehicle In Sumy Region, Driver Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office announce this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to the investigation, on October 28 at around 10:20, Russian forces targeted a civilian vehicle in the Esman community, Shostka district.

"The 54-year-old driver was injured. The vehicle burned down," the prosecutor's office stated.

A pre-trial investigation is underway on the grounds of war crimes (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Law enforcement authorities are documenting the aftermath of the attack.

Photo: Ukrainian Health Ministry