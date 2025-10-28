Vehicle Prices 'Stabilized' In Local Market Due To Gov't Decisions-JADA

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 28 (Petra) – Chairman of Jordan Automotive Dealers Association (JADA), Mohammad Elayan, said vehicle prices in the local market have "stabilized due to the favorable environment created by government decisions within the roadmap regulating the Jordanian vehicle market."In a statement to "Petra" on Tuesday, Elayan said stocks of new vehicles of all categories are available at dealer and trader agencies.Elayan noted the legal amendments, which will be implemented at the beginning of next month, aim to regulate the conditions for importing electric-powered vehicles and establish "clear" standards and specifications that will regulate the market, improve quality, and protect consumer rights.Elayan added that the new regulations allow vehicle imports, based on several global specifications, mainly European, American, or Arab Gulf standards.Elayan stated this process opens the way for the sector's activities of dealers or traders to deal with "large" regional and global markets, where sales reach more than 20 million vehicles annually.On their goals, he said the recent regulatory decisions and customs reductions aim to give citizens "greater" freedom to choose their suitable vehicles without pressure imposed by price differences and large customs duties across different categories, which would enhance the consumer's ability to make an informed decision.Elayan stated these instructions regulate the market and were developed after "in-depth" research to ensure protection of consumers and the Jordanian economy.These guidelines, he noted, will ensure "a better" environment in the vehicle market in terms of quality and safety, and provide "genuine" manufacturer's warranties, which would "positively" impact consumer choices and protect their vehicle investments.On the sector's future, he urged all market stakeholders to work to enhance Jordanian consumer confidence and price stability by ensuring a "sufficient" supply of vehicles in the market and dodge speculation or unjustified price increases, as the cost has not changed to justify any price hikes.