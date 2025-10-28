403
Apex Covantage Returns To Accessing Higher Ground 2025 As Bronze Sponsor
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Denver, Colorado | October 2025: Apex CoVantage is proud to announce its return as a Bronze Sponsor at Accessing Higher Ground (AHG) 2025, taking place from November 17 to 21 at the Hilton Denver City Center and online. The event brings together accessibility professionals, educators, and technology experts who share a common goal - advancing inclusion in higher education.
A Gathering of Accessibility Advocates
Accessing Higher Ground is one of the leading conferences focused on accessible media, Universal Design, and assistive technology in education. Hosted by Association of Higher Education and Disability (AHEAD), this year's conference will feature more than 40 sessions covering topics such as document remediation, multimedia accessibility, and compliance with ADA and Section 508 standards.
The 2025 keynote address will be delivered by Mia Ives-Rublee, a noted disability justice advocate, setting the stage for impactful discussions and collaboration throughout the event.
Apex CoVantage's Continued Commitment
Apex CoVantage's participation highlights its ongoing dedication to creating technology that enables inclusion in education. The company will showcase its latest advancements in document accessibility and workflow efficiency, designed to help institutions simplify compliance and make digital content usable for all learners.
"Accessing Higher Ground provides an important opportunity to exchange ideas and collaborate with others who share the goal of making education more inclusive," said Rakhesh Ravi, Marketing Director. "We look forward to engaging with the community, learning from peers, and sharing solutions that make accessibility achievable at every level."
Driving Accessibility in Higher Education
Apex CoVantage supports universities and organizations in creating accessible PDFs, course materials, and learning management system content. By simplifying high volume accessibility efforts, Apex helps institutions meet evolving compliance requirements while maintaining accuracy and efficiency.
Connect with Apex at Accessing Higher Ground
Apex CoVantage welcomes attendees to visit its booth or connect virtually during the conference to explore how its accessibility solutions can help educational institutions create materials that are easier to use, maintain, and share. Together, we can continue to build learning environments where every student has equal access to information and opportunity.
