403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwaiti Aid Convoy, Donated By Zakat House, Arrives In Rafah, Egypt
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti aid convoy of 33 trucks loaded with food and basic necessities, donated by Zakat House, arrived in the Egyptian city of Rafah on Tuesday to support the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip.
Director of the Kuwaiti Office for Charitable Projects, Adnan Al-Sabti, told KUNA that ten aid trucks entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing, with the rest to follow per a schedule coordinated with Egyptian authorities.
Al-Sabti said the convoy included 33 trucks, 14 loaded with food baskets and 19 carrying essential items, provided as part of the "Kuwait by your side" campaign.
He added that Kuwait Zakat House, through its Cairo office, would continue delivering humanitarian aid to Palestinians, highlighting Kuwait's leading role in supporting Gaza through previous and ongoing aid convoys.
He reaffirmed Kuwait's commitment to providing urgent assistance and essential supplies amid the current humanitarian crisis.
Al-Sabti thanked the Egyptian authorities at Rafah crossing for facilitating the convoy and praised the support of the Orman Association and the National Alliance for Civil Development Action in ensuring aid reached those in need in Gaza. (end)
mbm
Director of the Kuwaiti Office for Charitable Projects, Adnan Al-Sabti, told KUNA that ten aid trucks entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing, with the rest to follow per a schedule coordinated with Egyptian authorities.
Al-Sabti said the convoy included 33 trucks, 14 loaded with food baskets and 19 carrying essential items, provided as part of the "Kuwait by your side" campaign.
He added that Kuwait Zakat House, through its Cairo office, would continue delivering humanitarian aid to Palestinians, highlighting Kuwait's leading role in supporting Gaza through previous and ongoing aid convoys.
He reaffirmed Kuwait's commitment to providing urgent assistance and essential supplies amid the current humanitarian crisis.
Al-Sabti thanked the Egyptian authorities at Rafah crossing for facilitating the convoy and praised the support of the Orman Association and the National Alliance for Civil Development Action in ensuring aid reached those in need in Gaza. (end)
mbm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment