Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market Size To Reach USD 2.54 Billion By 2032 Growing At CAGR Of 8.12% - SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market was valued at USD 1.26 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.54 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.12% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is being driven by growing applications in gene therapy, cell biology, and drug discovery. Transfection, the process of introducing foreign genetic material into cells, has become the backbone of modern life science research. The market is expanding not only due to the increasing incidence of genetic and chronic diseases, but also due to significant technological advances that increase efficiency and scalability. As researchers push the boundaries of genome editing and personalized medicine, the demand for sophisticated, reliable transfection tools will continue to grow.





Get free Sample Report of Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market:

Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market Overview

The transfection reagents and devices market is currently a hotbed of innovation, fueled by remarkable success stories and boundless future potential. Initially known for its vaccine potential, this technology is now proving its utility in a broader therapeutic landscape. Key to this growth is the continuous improvement in delivery methods, which ensure the stability and efficacy of mRNA molecules. With major pharmaceutical players and nimble biotech startups pushing the boundaries, the dynamic nature of this market has made it a key area in modern medicine. Personalized medicine and more targeted treatments are no longer a distant dream, but a tangible reality thanks to transfection technology.

Major Players in the Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market Include:



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Promega Corporation

Lonza

QIAGEN

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

MaxCyte

Polyplus-transfection SA

Aldevron

Cell Biolabs

Agilent Technologies

Mirus Bio

Vector Laboratories Dharmacon (Horizon Discovery Group)

Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market Segment Insights:

By Product

In 2023, the reagents segment led the transfection reagents and equipment market with a high revenue share of 56.1% as reagents are the key to gene expression research, protein production, and therapeutic research. The equipment segment is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period on account of growing automation, improved efficiency in gene delivery, and the need for large-scale transfection systems in biomanufacturing and drug development.

By Method

The electroporation technique was the market leader in transfection reagents and equipment in 2023, due to its popularity in genetic engineering, drug discovery, and cell research. The particle bombardment process is anticipated to be the most rapidly expanding category over the forecast period based on its capability to effectively deliver genetic material into different cell types such as plant cells and difficult-to-transfect mammalian cells.

By Application

Gene expression studies accounted for the greatest revenue share in 2023 fueled by their indispensable function in elucidating genetic functions, disease mechanisms, and drug response. The segment for biomedical research is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to growing investment in life science and medical research from the government as well as private sectors.

By End-Use

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology became the largest segment in 2023 by utilizing transfection technologies for drug discovery, production of biopharmaceuticals, and research in gene therapy. The academic and research institutes segment is likely to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by enhanced government support and private investments in life science research.

Regional Insights:

North America held the largest market share in 2023 owing to the existence of major biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms, significant government and private investment in genetic research, and extensive use of advanced transfection technologies.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by growing investments in biomedical research, a developing biopharma industry, and increasing demand for sophisticated gene therapies.

Buy the Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market Report Now:

Recent Developments:



In May 2024, Merck signed a definitive agreement to acquire Mirus Bio, enhancing its position as a leading supplier in viral vector manufacturing. The acquisition strengthens Merck's upstream portfolio with Mirus Bio's transfection reagents and supports its goal of providing a fully integrated solution for gene therapies and novel modalities. In May 2024, Asimov expanded its lentivirus production portfolio by launching a new cell line development service. This addition aims to enhance viral vector manufacturing capabilities, supporting gene therapy and cell therapy applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



DISEASE INCIDENCE & PREVALENCE INSIGHTS – helps you understand the epidemiological trends driving demand for ELISA analyzers across major regions, focusing on the burden of infectious and chronic diseases that underpin diagnostic testing volumes.

PRESCRIPTION PATTERN ANALYSIS – helps you identify how regional variations in prescription trends reflect diagnostic adoption, clinical testing preferences, and evolving physician behavior toward ELISA-based assays.

HEALTHCARE SPENDING DISTRIBUTION – helps you evaluate the contribution of government, commercial, private, and out-of-pocket spending in shaping market growth, providing visibility into affordability, reimbursement, and healthcare accessibility.

REGIONAL DIAGNOSTIC DEMAND OUTLOOK – helps you compare diagnostic infrastructure maturity and testing capacity across regions to assess future opportunities for ELISA analyzer installations and upgrades. MARKET COMPETITIVENESS INDEX – helps you gauge the strategic positioning of key manufacturers through an analysis of pricing structures, innovation focus, distribution networks, and after-sales support systems.

Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market Report Scope