Leading Travel Marketplace WINGIE Revolutionizes Travel Industry With AI-Powered Multilingual Support Wingie Talkie

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERLIN, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WINGIE, the leading travel marketplace in MENA, has launched Wingie Talkie, an AI-powered solution transforming multilingual customer support in call centers. It instantly translates Turkish-speaking agents' speech into the user's language, ensuring clear communication and fast, high-quality service worldwide, without the need for multilingual agents.

Redefining Global Travel with AI

With Wingie Talkie, WINGIE's call center team in Türkiye now answers calls from customers worldwide in Turkish, while AI instantly translates conversations into the user's language. This solution ensures fast, consistent, and high-quality service, enhancing communication across markets with ease and enabling seamless booking for users worldwide.

Developing Technology Locally, Serving the World

Serving 18 million users globally, WINGIE offers high-quality services in 27 countries and 19 languages. Wingie Talkie empowers local teams to support international customers in five languages, with plans to expand to 19 languages, all while maintaining exceptional service standards, while ensuring fast, seamless booking for users worldwide.

Improved Customer Satisfaction with Wingie Talkie

WINGIE Co-Founder and COO, Nihan Çolak Erol, highlighted the impact of Wingie Talkie on global customer support: "We've reduced waiting times in the foreign language queue by 60%, with 10% of global calls now answered through Wingie Talkie. Representatives can handle calls faster with less stress, offering multilingual support seamlessly."

Wingie Talkie: A Smarter, Data-Driven Travel Companion

Beyond real-time translation, Wingie Talkie is enhancing call quality with sentiment analysis, success metrics, and actionable insights for representatives. By analyzing data, WINGIE will optimize user experience and operational efficiency, making Wingie Talkie a continuously smarter companion for customers worldwide.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, specializing in flights through its platforms wingie,, and. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel products including flights, hotels, rental cars and bus tickets. Recognized for its innovation, Wingie Enuygun Group is at the forefront of the MENA online travel space, pioneering technological advancements and driving digital transformation within the industry.

Wingie leverages advanced AI technology to provide seamless user experience, featuring virtual interlining for flights and a diverse array of airline tickets and travel content. The platform is available in six languages, employs over 400 people, and attracts approximately 200 million visitors annually, reaffirming its position as a premier choice for travelers.

