Somalia Plans to Revive Somali Airlines
(MENAFN) Somalia’s authorities have revealed that the national airline, Somali Airlines, is set to resume operations before the conclusion of 2025, over three decades after it was suspended due to the nation’s civil conflict.
Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Farah shared the news at a press briefing in Mogadishu on Sunday.
“I am pleased to announce to the Somali people that we will relaunch Somali Airlines before the end of this year, God willing,” Farah declared, as cited by a media outlet.
The minister also elaborated on the government’s comprehensive aviation plan, which involves significant improvements to Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, alongside enhancements to other domestic airports throughout Somalia.
Farah emphasized that 72 airports urgently require refurbishment, with 15 currently undergoing maintenance work.
“We need to show the world that our airports are safe and reliable,” the minister explained. “If we can’t yet reach the standards of developed countries, we should at least match those of our neighbors.”
In a related development, the Somali administration announced in July the acquisition of two Airbus A320 airplanes.
“This isn’t just about two new Airbus A320s acquired today; it’s a powerful symbol of our nation’s incredible journey of resilience, rebuilding, and renewed national pride,” Farah highlighted.
