Cyclone Montha: IMD Issues Red Alert For Southern Odisha Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 28 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several southern Odisha districts as Cyclone Montha intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday.

Briefing the media, Bhubaneswar IMD Director Dr Manorama Mohanty said the cyclone currently lies about 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur.“It is very likely to move north-northwestward and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm,” she stated.

At the time of landfall, the wind speed is expected to range between 90 and 110 km per hour, she added.

Due to the system's impact, the IMD has issued red warnings for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, and Kalahandi districts. Orange and yellow warnings have been issued for Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Ganjam, and Puri districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely.

For wind speed, a red warning has been issued for Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, and Koraput districts, with expected gusts of 60-80 kmph.

The IMD has also issued a red warning predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, and Rayagada on October 29. Moderate to heavy rainfall may occur in Kandhamal, Bolangir, Nuapada, and Gajapati.

Similarly, rainfall activity is expected to reduce significantly by October 30, with only isolated heavy showers likely in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Deogarh districts.

Dr Mohanty said that fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till October 30, as squally winds are expected to prevail along the Odisha coast. All ports have been advised to hoist the Local Cautionary Signal No. 2, while Gopalpur port has been asked to maintain Distant Warning Signal No. 3.

The IMD also cautioned that the cyclone may cause damage to standing paddy and vegetable crops in low-lying and inundated areas. Farmers have been advised to drain out excess water from fields wherever possible. People have been urged to stay updated on weather bulletins and follow advisories issued by the administration for safety.