Project Worldwide Completes NOMOBO Acquisition, Creating A Global Leader In Integrated Production And Experiential Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project, the award-winning alliance of global creative agencies, today announced the acquisition of all outstanding shares of NOMOBO, a leading international creative and production company. The acquisition brings together two best-in-class production leaders-NOMOBO and OS Studios -under the Project Alliance, forming a global powerhouse in live broadcast, experiential, and digital content production.

The move expands Project's footprint across Europe and the U.S., strengthening its ability to deliver high-impact creative and technical solutions for leading brands worldwide. This marks the next step in Project's partnership with NOMOBO, which began in 2021 when Project and its experiential agency GPJ became minority shareholders to enhance their cinematic approach and deliver premium digital experiences as part of broader brand and event strategies. With clients and consumers increasingly demanding elevated digital experiences in this virtual/hybrid world, the NOMOBO investment enabled GPJ to expand its cinematic approach by creating high-quality productions that make each broadcast a major part of GPJ's overall experience design.

As part of the full acquisition, OS Studios and NOMOBO will continue to operate as distinct brands externally, while aligning internally across talent, systems, and shared resources. Together, the two agencies form a unified creative and production engine - combining world-class storytelling, broadcast expertise, and operational excellence to deliver integrated campaigns at scale for global clients.

NOMOBO brings a proven track record of success for global enterprise clients such as Salesforce, Google, Workday, ServiceNow, Spotify, and YouTube, producing corporate, live, and virtual experiences. OS Studios adds award-winning creative and cultural fluency across gaming, entertainment, and emerging digital communities, with work for brands like Amazon, Activision, Riot Games, and the NBA.

“This integration builds on the strong foundation already established between NOMOBO and our sister experiential agency GPJ, bridging live experiences with digital audiences in powerful new ways,” said John Higgins, newly appointed Group CEO overseeing the OS Studios and NOMOBO collective.“As demand continues to grow across gaming, entertainment, next-gen sports and more, partnering with NOMOBO gives us the operational depth and technical excellence we need to scale without compromise.”

NOMOBO founders Robert Buisman and Constantijn van Duren will continue to lead day-to-day operations. Together with OS Studios' leadership team, they will spearhead new joint initiatives designed to meet the evolving needs of global brands, fans, and partners.

“OS Studios has built its reputation on delivering fan-first creativity at scale - spanning broadcast, content, and experiential activations - with deep cultural fluency in gaming and sports,” said Robert Buisman, NOMOBO CEO and Founder.“NOMOBO complements that strength with unmatched production expertise and technical innovation, particularly in the delivery of large-scale live and virtual events.”

“As we continue to scale Project, we're focused on opportunities where one plus one equals three - or more. In this case, we see a clear path to accelerate growth and scale this combined entity in a way that ensures we're delivering maximum value for our clients, both today and well into the future,” said Chris Meyer, Project CEO.

Financial details are not being released.

About OS Studios

OS Studios are audience experts and creative leaders. We understand Gen Z and young millennials, their culture, their habits, and how they consume content. Born from gaming, we know how to reach audiences whose worlds revolve around video, fandom, and interactivity.

We work with brands, rights holders, and publishers to launch IPs, grow fandoms, and craft experiences that connect digital and physical worlds. With award-winning creative and production teams across North America and Europe, OS Studios delivers strategy, storytelling, and activations that sit at the heart of sports, gaming, and entertainment culture. Learn more at

About NOMOBO

NOMOBO are global live execution experts. They operate some of the most advanced live production facilities in the world, equipped with the latest broadcast and streaming technology. Every element is built and engineered in house, from source coding and video transport protocols to real time production system design. Their engineering teams constantly push the boundaries of live delivery.

Alongside their technical infrastructure, NOMOBO is home to some of the best live directors and producers in the industry. Behind many of the defining live moments of the past decade, the shows that shaped culture and filled social feeds, you will often find NOMOBO. From global sporting events and concerts to major keynotes and product launches, NOMOBO captures and shares the world's biggest live experiences with cinematic precision and scale. Learn more at NOMOBO

About Project

Named in Ad Age's 2024 list of the world's top agency holding companies, Project is an employee-owned alliance of 14 diverse agencies with 2,300 employees across 42 markets. The company has a unified culture centered around ambitious ideas that challenge conventions and deliver work with meaning. Its multi-agency platform harnesses collaboration to achieve exceptional results for clients. Learn more at .

