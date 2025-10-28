Breezy Mental Health Opens New St. Petersburg Office, Bringing Warm, Accessible Psychiatric Care To The Community
The new office provides a welcoming environment for in-person psychiatric care in St. Petersburg, while Breezy Mental Health continues to serve patients throughout Florida through secure telehealth appointments.
Specializing in psychiatric evaluation and medication management for adults with ADHD, anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, PTSD, OCD, and psychotic disorders, Breezy Mental Health is known for its compassionate, collaborative approach to care focusing on patients to feel heard.
Since its founding in June 2024, Breezy Mental Health has been dedicated to making mental health care more accessible, approachable, and stigma-free. The opening of the St. Petersburg office reflects the practice's continued growth and commitment to providing personalized psychiatric care that helps patients feel seen, understood, and supported.
Breezy Mental Health accepts several major insurance plans, including Aetna, Cigna, Florida Blue, BlueCross BlueShield, UMR, UnitedHealthcare, Oscar, Oxford, and Optum.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit or call 727-308-3338.
Breezy Mental Health
9400 4th St N, Ste 110
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
