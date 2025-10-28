Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Amir Receives Abdullah Al-Salem University Board

Kuwait Amir Receives Abdullah Al-Salem University Board


2025-10-28 09:12:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday at Bayan Palace Chairperson of the Founding Board of Abdullah Al-Salem University Dr. Moudhi Al-Humoud and members of the board on the occasion of the completion of their tenure.
During the meeting, they presented to His Highness the university's performance report for 2023-2025, titled "Abdullah Al-Salem University: From Vision to a Leading Academic Institution."
His Highness the Amir commended their distinguished efforts and active role during the university's establishment phase, wishing them continued success and prosperity in their future endeavors. (end)
ahm


MENAFN28102025000071011013ID1110259226



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search