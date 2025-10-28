403
Kuwait Amir Receives Abdullah Al-Salem University Board
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday at Bayan Palace Chairperson of the Founding Board of Abdullah Al-Salem University Dr. Moudhi Al-Humoud and members of the board on the occasion of the completion of their tenure.
During the meeting, they presented to His Highness the university's performance report for 2023-2025, titled "Abdullah Al-Salem University: From Vision to a Leading Academic Institution."
His Highness the Amir commended their distinguished efforts and active role during the university's establishment phase, wishing them continued success and prosperity in their future endeavors. (end)
