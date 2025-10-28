Crypto Partners With Pineapple Financial To Power Digital Asset Treasury Strategy

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Crypto and Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL), a leading fintech platform pioneering blockchain integration, has formed a strategic partnership to jointly power its $100 million Injective (INJ) digital asset treasury strategy. Pineapple Financial is the first publicly traded company to hold INJ, and through this partnership, Crypto will serve as a primary custody provider, enabling native staking for INJ to ensure long-term lockups and yield generation.

Through the partnership, Pineapple Financial will leverage Crypto's regulated custody platform to securely store and stake its INJ holdings. The collaboration ensures that Pineapple's treasury operations are scalable, compliant, and built for long-term institutional participation. Crypto's U.S. customers can also purchase Pineapple Financial's equity through their Crypto stock accounts.1

"We're pleased to support Pineapple Financial's treasury strategy with the same rigor and reliability we offer to global institutions," said Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto. "This partnership is a testament to our leadership in digital asset infrastructure."

"Our Injective-based treasury strategy underscores our commitment to responsible innovation in the digital asset space," said Shubha Dasgupta, CEO of Pineapple Financial. "Collaborating with Crypto enables us to maintain the highest standards of security and compliance while advancing the integration of blockchain technology into traditional finance."

Pineapple Financial recently completed its first acquisition under the initiative, purchasing approximately $8.9 million worth of the asset. This marks the launch of Pineapple's Injective Digital Asset Treasury program, which aims to bridge institutional finance with blockchain technology.

INJ, the native asset of Injective, powers one of the leading finance-focused blockchains and underpins next-generation liquidity rails for tokenized assets. Pineapple and Injective plan to explore blockchain applications across tokenized finance and real-world assets, including potential uses in lending, securitization, and transparent settlement. The initiative positions Pineapple as an early mover in the multi-trillion-dollar market for asset

Crypto Custody provides institutional-grade custody services to eligible institutions and high-net-worth clients through a fully regulated, end-to-end platform built with security and compliance at its core.

Founded in 2016, Crypto is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every WalletTM. Crypto is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation.

Pineapple Financial Inc. is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokers as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With hundreds of brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. They are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and economic needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, fluctuations in the market price of INJ and any associated impairment charges that we may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of INJ below the value at which INJ is carried on our balance sheet; changes in the accounting treatment relating to our INJ holdings; the Company's financial condition, customer acceptance of our INJ treasury strategy, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statements, and periodic reports filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. It encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at .

