Vaya Space Welcomes Ron Schneweis As A Member Of The Board Of Directors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Vaya Space, a privately held space and defense company headquartered on Florida's Space Coast, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ron Schneweis as a member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Schneweis brings over four decades of experience in business management, finance, and strategic leadership. As an Enrolled Agent with the Internal Revenue Service and owner of Schneweis Business Services, Inc., he has successfully guided organizations through complex financial landscapes, mergers, and acquisitions. His expertise spans industries including agriculture, franchising, equipment, and nonprofit service.

“Ron's proven business acumen makes him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Kevin Lowdermilk, CEO of Vaya Space.“As we continue to expand our presence in both the space and defense sectors, his insight will be a guiding influence.”

A lifelong Kansan, Mr. Schneweis currently serves on the Boards of Western State Bank and JRI Management of Salina. His career reflects a deep commitment to hard work, integrity, and forward-thinking leadership-values that align with Vaya Space's mission to revolutionize hybrid propulsion for both commercial and defense applications.

“I am honored to join Vaya Space,” said Mr. Schneweis.“The company's hybrid propulsion technology represents a transformative step for the aerospace industry, and I'm excited to contribute to its continued success and innovation.”

Mr. Schneweis joins a distinguished leadership team that includes Chairman Sidney Gutierrez; CEO Kevin Lowdermilk; Independent Directors Grant Begley, Chad Taylor, and Ward Schraeder; and Advisors General Robert“Abe” Abrams (U.S. Army, Ret.), and General Wesley K. Clark (U.S. Army, Ret.). His appointment strengthens the company's connection to its southwest Kansas investor base and underscores Vaya Space's commitment to strong governance and diverse strategic insight.

About Vaya Space

Vaya Space is a privately owned company based on the Space Coast and leveraging patented Vortex-Hybrid engine technology to disrupt both the Space and Defense markets. Visit VayaSpace for more information.