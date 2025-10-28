403
RMA Of New York Redefines Excellence With Record ASRM Honors For Breakthrough Fertility Research
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and RMA of New York, a US Fertility practice, proudly announced a record number of scientific recognitions at the 2025 American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) conference in San Antonio, Texas. With more than 30 accepted abstracts and multiple prize paper awards, RMA of New York underscored its role as a national leader in translating rigorous science into meaningful advances for patients pursuing parenthood.
This year's honors span the breadth of reproductive medicine - from the Scientific Congress Prize Paper to awards from the Fertility Preservation, Early Pregnancy, Society for Reproductive Biologists and Technologists (SRBT), and LGBTQ Special Interest Groups (LGBTQSIG). The recognition reflects not only the scale of RMA of New York's research commitment, but also its impact on diverse patient populations and clinical practice.
“At RMA of New York, science is not an abstract pursuit - it is the bridge between discovery and hope. By bringing rigorous data to the bedside, we honor our responsibility to translate innovation into meaningful outcomes for every patient seeking to build a family. These recognitions from ASRM affirm not only the caliber of our research but also the collective spirit of our physicians, scientists, and fellows who relentlessly push the field forward,” said Dr. Alan Copperman, Director of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and CEO of RMA of New York.
Landmark Studies Driving New Insights:
.Oocyte Cryopreservation at Advanced Maternal Age
Award-winning research led by Dr. Michelle Bayefsky, second-year fellow at RMA of New York, analyzed the largest multi-center cohort of patients over 35 pursuing fertility preservation. The study found that while the odds of live birth decrease with age, 13% of patients over 42 who cryopreserved a median of 8 oocytes achieved at least one live birth.“Our study reflects the kind of evidence patients urgently need when making time-sensitive decisions about fertility preservation. By analyzing outcomes in older patients, we can offer clarity and nuance rather than generalizations - empowering individuals with the knowledge to weigh options that are personal, complex, and deeply consequential,” said Dr. Bayefsky.
.PGT-A in Donor Egg Recipients
In a retrospective study honored with both the Scientific Congress Prize Paper and SRBT Prize Paper, Dr. Bayefsky examined whether preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy (PGT-A) affects the number of embryo transfers or time to live birth in donor egg recipients. Findings showed no significant association, underscoring the need for thoughtful, individualized discussions between patients and providers when considering PGT-A as an embryo selection tool.
.Inclusive Reproductive Care
RMA of New York received the LGBTQSIG Prize Paper for research comparing outcomes following embryo transfer in transgender men and cisgender women. Results demonstrated that live birth and embryo development rates were comparable across both groups.“Reproductive medicine must serve all who dream of becoming parents. Our findings reinforce that assisted reproductive technologies can provide equitable outcomes across diverse patient populations, including transgender and cisgender individuals. This is science in service of inclusion - and a reminder that evidence can dismantle barriers to care,” said Dr. Phillip Romanski, Reproductive Endocrinologist at RMA of New York and US Fertility Associate Research Director.
“Our mission is simple yet profound: to advance the science of reproductive medicine while never losing sight of the patients at the heart of every discovery. These ASRM honors validate the progress we've made and inspire us to continue breaking barriers so that the next decade of breakthroughs brings even greater equity, clarity, and success to individuals and families pursuing parenthood,” added Dr. Copperman.
About RMA of New York
RMA of New York is widely recognized as a global leader in state-of-the-art reproductive medicine and serves as the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Led by a team of physicians and scientists with extensive training and research expertise, RMA of New York is renowned for pioneering contributions in the field and delivering consistently high IVF success rates. Headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, RMA of New York has fertility clinic locations throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, and Long Island, and is partnered with US Fertility and its network of premier reproductive medicine practices.
