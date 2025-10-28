UN Says Russia Committed War Crimes In Ukraine Drone Strikes And Deportations

MENAFN - Khaama Press)A United Nations commission has accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine, citing drone strikes that hit civilians and civilian infrastructure, according to a newly released report.

Investigators said the reviewed attacks struck homes, hospitals, aid distribution centers, power facilities, and even a school, causing widespread displacement. The commission concluded the strikes were deliberate and part of a strategy to force civilians to flee targeted areas.

The report said the operations spread fear among the population and rendered life“unbearable,” with several communities becoming“almost entirely depopulated.”

Although the commission did not identify individual perpetrators, it held the Russian armed forces and authorities responsible for the violations.

The report also found Russia guilty of unlawful deportations of Ukrainian civilians from occupied regions, particularly in the southeast, often without warning or time to gather belongings or contact family members.

UN investigators documented cases of detention, torture, searches, and confiscation of property before forced transfers. Russia has long been accused of illegally moving Ukrainian children to its territory.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin in March 2023 over the alleged deportation of children. Moscow dismissed the ruling as“unacceptable” and said it does not recognize the court's jurisdiction.

The findings heighten international scrutiny as calls grow for accountability in the ongoing conflict.

