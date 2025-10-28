President El-Sisi Follows Up On Martyrs And Victims Fund Activities And Initiatives

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAIRO, Egypt, October 28, 2025/APO Group/ --

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Martyrs and Victims Honoring Fund, Major General El-Sayed El-Ghaly, and the Fund's Executive Director, Major General Ahmed Al-Ashaal. The fund honors the martyrs, as well as victims, missing and the injured of military and security operations and terror attacks and their families.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the President was briefed on the Fund's annual activity report. The Chairman of the Fund reviewed the executive status of the Fund's activities, services, and initiatives provided during the fiscal year 2024/2025, in coordination with the relevant state authorities.

The President commended the services provided by the Fund to its beneficiaries, lauding the efforts of those in charge in collaboration and coordination with the concerned state bodies, which has strengthened the Fund's ability to respond effectively to the needs of its beneficiaries.

The President approved the“Egypt Is With You” initiative to support the minor children of the martyrs of the Armed Forces and the Civil Police, as well as civilian victims and injured minors benefiting from the Fund for Honoring Martyrs, Victims, Missing Persons, and Injured of War, Terrorist, and Security Operations and Their Families. The initiative is set to begin on January 1, 2026, in coordination with the Central Bank, with the allocated funds for beneficiaries to be invested by Misr Life Insurance Company, so that the due amounts will be disbursed once the minor reaches legal age.

President El-Sisi also directed the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to grant exemptions and reductions in tuition fees at public, private, and national universities, as well as private higher institutes, for the sons and daughters of martyrs and the injured who benefit from the Fund.

The President also instructed the Ministry of Health and Population to provide free medical treatment for civilian beneficiaries of the Fund, who are not covered by health insurance, in all Ministry of Health hospitals.

President El-Sisi was also briefed on a multitude of the Fund's initiatives for the families of martyrs and other beneficiaries, implemented in cooperation with Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, and the Ministries of Youth and Sports, Local Development, Religious Endowments (Awqaf), and Communications and Information Technology, to provide a range of services to Fund beneficiaries.

The President approved the inclusion of the martyrs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, those who lost their lives while performing their duties abroad, among the beneficiaries of the Fund.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.