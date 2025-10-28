Ambassador Gao Wenqi Traces Rwanda's Liberation Trail

On October 25–26, Ambassador Gao Wenqi, along with young diplomats from the Embassy, traced the Liberation Trail in Rwanda's Eastern&Northern Provinces. Participants include Hon. Wellars Gasamagera, Secretary General of RPF Secretary-General, Hon. Protais Musoni, Senior Advisor to the Secretary General, Hon. Pudence Rubingisa, Governor of the Eastern Province Rubingisa, Hon. Maurice Mugabowagahunde, Governor of the Northern Province, Amb. Robert Masozera, Director General of the Rwanda Cultural Heritage Academy, as well as other local government officials.

In his remarks, Amb. Gao commended Rwanda's liberation journey, emphasizing that the Liberation Trail embodies values such as mission, courage, and unity. He described those values as the enduring driving force behind Rwanda's remarkable achievements over the past 31 years, and a profound source of inspiration for future development.

Amb. Gao also reflected on China's own historical experience, noting that the Chinese people, having endured colonial hardship, achieved national independence and liberation through arduous struggle and immense sacrifice. The spirit of the Long March remains a precious legacy of the Chinese nation. China stands ready to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning with Rwanda in party and state governance, working together to achieve prosperity and turning liberation to lasting dignity.

Secretary-General Gasamagera said that the Liberation Trail carries Rwanda's national memory and spirit. He expressed Rwanda's willingness to deepen inter-party exchanges and practical cooperation with China, reinforcing the two nations' friendship and partnership on the path to modernization.

During the visit, the embassy and RPFexchanged on the spirit of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and the eight-point decision, held a seminar on preserving revolutionary heritage and strengthening party's self-reform Liberation Trail encompasses a number of significant historical sites in Rwanda's liberation war from 1990 to 1994.

