Orban aide says Hungary wants anti-Ukraine alliance within EU
(MENAFN) Hungary is reportedly exploring the formation of an anti-Ukraine alliance within the European Union, potentially in cooperation with Slovakia and the Czech Republic, according to Balázs Orbán, a senior adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Speaking to a news agency on Tuesday, Orbán suggested that Budapest, Bratislava, and Prague could coordinate their positions ahead of EU summits, including through trilateral pre-summit meetings. He drew parallels with the Visegrad 4 group’s coordinated response to the 2010s migration crisis, saying: “It worked very well during the migration crisis. That is how we could resist.”
The move follows recent elections in the Czech Republic, where Andrej Babiš’s ANO party—sharing Hungary’s and Slovakia’s stance of opposing military aid to Kiev—won a majority. Orbán’s adviser said a “Ukraine-skeptic” bloc in the European Council is feasible and likely to grow more visible over time.
While a formal pact between the three countries is not yet in place, Politico noted that such an alliance “could significantly impede the EU’s efforts to support Ukraine financially and militarily.”
The comments highlight ongoing tensions within the EU over support for Ukraine, with some Central European states prioritizing diplomacy with Russia and economic cooperation over direct military involvement.
