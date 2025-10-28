Xtreme One Entertainment Acquires Las Vegas-Based Borroka Promotions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Executes First Phase of Strategic Plan, Expanding XFC's National Presence in MMA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI), the parent company of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC), today announced the acquisition of Borroka Promotions, a rapidly growing Las Vegas–based mixed martial arts (MMA) organization. This acquisition represents a significant milestone in Xtreme One's nationwide expansion across the U.S. combat sports landscape.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but the acquisition will be accretive to Xtreme One's revenue and EBITDA in 2026. Xtreme One will immediately integrate Borroka's infrastructure, content, partnerships, and key personnel into its MMA division under the XFC brand. The addition of Borroka strengthens Xtreme One's West Coast footprint, expands its fighter development pipeline and gym and regional promotion relationships, and accelerates the company's mission to build the premier development league for emerging MMA talent.

“Acquiring Borroka MMA brings not just additional XFC events, but a deep bench of talent, infrastructure, and a proven team in Las Vegas, the world capital of MMA,” said Chris Defendis, President of Xtreme One Entertainment.“Our vision is to unify regional strength under XFC's global brand and create more pathways for rising fighters – and more visibility with fans – as they strive to reach the highest level of the sport.”

Founded in 2024 by Randel Aleman, a former agent and rising star on the MMA promotions landscape, Borroka has quickly earned a reputation as a dynamic, fan-focused MMA organization emphasizing competitive matchmaking, sponsorship value, and audience engagement in the“Fight Capital of the World,” Las Vegas, Nevada.

Since launching in 2024, Borroka has hosted multiple successful events in Nevada, including:



BORROKA 1 (Nov 2024) – Red Rock Casino; featured nine bouts with fighters such as Mitchell McKee and Hector Ferral

BORROKA 2 (Mar 2025) – Aliante Casino & Hotel; headlined by Israel“El Huracan” Galvan XFC 53 (Sept 2025) – Co-promoted with XFC and billed as“Borroka MMA Presents XFC 53”, held at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas; featuring a doubleheader of world title bouts

“This merger is jet fuel for Borroka's momentum as well as for our fighters, partners and team who all benefit from Xtreme One's scale, resources, and media reach,” said Randel Aleman, founder and CEO of Borroka and now Chief Operating Officer of the XFC“Borroka and XFC share a unified vision of finding and growing the Next Generation of MMATM athletes by focusing on fighter development, premium production, and global fan engagement, and we're just getting started.”

The acquisition of Borroka Promotions is expected to deliver several strategic benefits:



Expanded Geographic Reach – Strengthens Xtreme One's presence in Nevada, the epicenter of combat sports

Enhanced Talent Pipeline – Combines XFC's established roster with Borroka's male and female developmental fighters to deepen competition

Media & Broadcast Synergies – Expands Borroka's reach and live broadcast productions with XFC's global media partnerships and world-class production expertise

Operational Leverage – Unifies matchmaking, event operations, and logistics under one coordinated MMA division Accelerated Growth Trajectory – Positions Xtreme One to produce more co-branded and proprietary events across the U.S. and internationally

Xtreme One said it expects the addition of Borroka to drive its live-event volume, increase its revenue potential, and elevate fan engagement, while complementing the authenticity and developmental pathways that are unique to the XFC.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI) is a diversified holding company focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc., the company licenses and operates the Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) brand, producing major MMA events across the U.S. and Latin America.

Since acquiring XFC in 2023, Xtreme One has produced multiple nationally televised and streamed events, established key media partnerships, and executed a multi-sport expansion strategy that extends into new athletic and entertainment verticals.

For more information, visit XtremeOne or Investors can access exclusive rewards and event experiences through the Xtreme Shareholder Rewards Program at

About Borroka MMA:

Borroka MMA is a professional Mixed Martial Arts promotion founded in 2024 by long-time industry veterans. Built to launch and develop the careers of elite athletes, BORROKA MMA serves as a proving ground for those aspiring to reach the pinnacle of the sport by competing in the UFC. Based in Las Vegas, Nevada - the Fight Capital of the World - BORROKA MMA presents live events across the country and is quickly becoming one of the most respected organizations in the fastest-growing sport on the planet.

Please visit or our social media platforms for updates and information.

